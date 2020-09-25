Colombia: Transgender Woman's Murder Sparks Protests in Cali

One of the bullets fired indiscriminately by the Army killed Juliana Giraldo while she was driving.

Dozens of citizens took to the streets of Cali, in the Cauca Department, in rejection of transgender woman Juliana Giraldo's murder at the hands of Colombia's National Army.

The protesters stood outside Cali's Military Battalion with signs reading, "Juliana did not die, Juliana was killed," alluding to the shooting against the young unarmed woman in Cauca.

"We reject the Army's crime. We urge the immediate resignation of Defense Minister Carlos Trujillo and demand explanations about her murder," Del Rosario University professor Sebastian Vargas said.

On Thursday, the Army shot at Juliana's vehicle while she drove through Miranda municipality. Eyewitnesses say the military fired indiscriminately.

*Warning: graphic images*



Colombian soldiers have reportedly killed Juliana Giraldo, an unarmed young woman, in Cauca. Witnesses say they opened fire indiscriminately at her car.



Yet again security forces are implicated in shocking human rights violations against civilians. https://t.co/C3IDCC2iDp — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) September 24, 2020