Colombia: Protests Against Tax Reform and Police Repression

Hundreds of university students among representatives from other sectors went out to reject their Government's behavior regarding violence against protesters by the National Police, as well as to alert of the consequences of the new tax legislation.

Student groups, currently under constant mobilization in the country, demanded the repeal of the Tax Reform and the ending of repression by the National Police.

Holding banners with the face of Dilan Cruz, a young man who died as a result of the impact of an artifact on his head launched by agents of the Mobile Riot Squadron, hundreds of university students rejected the approval of the Executive for this kind of practices.

They also repudiated the Colombian justice decision that determined that the Dilan case should be investigated by a military court: "this type of announcements is outrageous, there is a high probability that the case will go unpunished," a protester added.

For their part, a group of citizens concentrated around Hippies Park (located north of Bogotá), conducted an educational campaign to explain tax reform and the negative impacts that it brings to the popular sectors.

Minuto de silencio por Dilan Cruz, frente a la Universidad Pedagógica Nacional.



Minute of silence for Dilan Cruz, in front of the National Pedagogical University. We are clear that the destiny of our generation is tied to the memory of him and that of all the victims of the corrupt regime of Uribe, Duke and the same as always.

The Tax Reform will replace the Financing Law that struck down by the Constitutional Court. The project already has a total of 158 articles.