Haiti Senator Opens Fire at Protesters, Journalist Shot in Face

Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere, a senator from North Haiti opened fire outside the parliament wounding Chery Dieu-Nalio, an AP photographer and a security guard.

Two men including a photojournalist from the Associated Press have been shot by a Haitian senator Monday.

Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere, a senator from North Haiti opened fire outside the country’s parliament amid tensions as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of a new prime minister.

Chery Dieu-Nalio, an AP photographer got shot in the face. A bullet grazed his face but he was not seriously wounded. However, Dieu-Nalio and Leon Leblanc, a security guard and a driver were taken to the hospital in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Leblanc said he saw Fethiere draw a gun against a crowd of protesters. Patrice Dumont, another senator said Fethiere warned the crowd that he would shoot if he is not left alone. Fethiere later attempted to justify his actions claiming self-defense, there is no word yet if he will be prosecuted.

Haitian Senate tried to meet for the second time in two days to confirm the appointment of Fritz-William Michel, a new prime minister.

Photojournalist Dieu Nalio Chery holds a healing gauze next to his mouth in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 23, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

President Jovenel Moise is trying to confirm the appointment before he can leave for the United Nations General Assembly in New York. His departure has already been delayed due to the crisis at home.

Michel’s nomination has caused violence previously in the parliament as politicans started hitting each other with chairs and fists in the national assembly.

The citizens have also been protesting against Moise and the government for the past one week as the country continues to witness fuel shortage and an increasing living cost.