News > Colombia

Colombia Holds National Strike, Concert & Marches in Medellin

  • "Medellín Resists Singing", was born after a first version held in Bogota on December 8th | Photo: Reuters

Published 22 December 2019
Three types of marches took place in Medellin this week, including the concert "Medellin Resiste Cantando", which gave the right tone to this Sunday's event.

After 30 days of a nationwide strike in Colombia due to the approval of the new tax law, the protests continued, although with less intensity, in Medellin, where the concert "Medellin Resiste Cantando" was also held.

The mayor's office in that city prepared a security operation through the national police, despite the peaceful and artistic nature of the demonstrations.

The Secretary of Security, Andrés Tobón, said that the demonstrations would have a positive behavior; however, he noted the police presence behind the three mobilizations that walked the city.

During the event, mobilizations went on in complete normality, according to the first report released by the Unified Command Post, the place where Medellín authorities meet to follow up on this type of event.

Pre-march gatherings began at 9 a.m. locally at “El parque del Poblado, Parque de los Deseos, and the San Javier Cemetery, respectively.

Now let's get it all set up for 22D! We share with you the specific routes of #MedellínResisteCantando and lxs #ParcerxsQueSumanSuVoz on each of them. There will be more artistic expressions and the final stage where mobilization and art will make us one single being

From there, the peaceful demonstrators followed the established routes until they reached San Juan, between Ferrocarril and Carabobo roundabout where the concert began at approximately at 2pm. 

"Medellin Resiste Cantando", as the organizers called the event, was born after a first version held in Bogota last December 8th with the participation of thousands of people. In fact, several of the artists who accompanied that concert were also in Medellín’s.

