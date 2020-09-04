Colombia Names Prosecutor to Assume Case Against Alvaro Uribe

The Supreme Court decided that the former President should remain under house arrest

Colombian Attorney General's Office Thursday announced that prosecutor Gabriel Jaimes will assume the investigation against former President Alvaro Uribe, who is accused of alleged crimes of bribery and fraud.

"Jaimes will be in charge of continuing this investigation due to his experience in cases of great connotation. He will assume the process with independence and autonomy," Attorney General's Office stated.

The announcement was made public shortly after the process against Uribe was transferred from the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) to the Attorney General Francisco Barbosa's office.

"We do not have the competence to continue the investigation against Uribe," the Court stated after two years of leading the investigations process.

In 2018, the CSJ opened the case against Uribe over the manipulation of witnesses during a judicial process. The former president allegedly asked former paramilitaries to testify on his behalf during that investigation. The accusation against the far-right politician was made by Senator Ivan Cepeda in 2014. The lawmaker presented testimonies of two former paramilitaries who claimed that Uribe was a criminal and that he had asked them to give false statements. On 3 August, the Court decided that Uribe should remain under house arrest as long as his legal situation is clarified. Ordering the arrest of a former president is unprecedented in Colombia's history.