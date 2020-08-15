Colombian Communities Reject Meeting About the Glyphosate Use

The use of aerial glyphosate was banned in 2017 by Colombia's Constitutional Court.

Colombia's Catatumbo Farmer Association (Ascamcat) Saturday urged the suspension of online meetings called by the country’s National Police and the Authority of Environmental Permits (ANLA) to resume the aerial spraying of glyphosate.

The association’s spokesperson rejected the informative hearing taking place Saturday in the city of Cucuta called by the National Police and ANLA. He also stated that online hearings are “acts of contempt” of the government of President Ivan Duque towards a court's decision.

In June, a court in the Nariño Department ordered the suspension of the public hearing at least until the end of the coronavirus pandemic. The court also determined that if the Indigenous communities were not consulted, the government would not be able to execute its plan to resume aerial spraying of glyphosate.

Local communities are also denouncing the resumption of online hearings as it does not allow the participation of local communities. “The online hearings does not guarantee, in any way, the participation of rural communities,” said the community’s spokesperson on a video posted on Ascamcat’s Twitter account.

"In light of the judicial measure that ordered @ANLA_Col @PoliceColombiathe suspension and guarantee the participation of the communities to the environmental public hearings for the license of fumigation with Glyphosate, the #National Government disrespects and goes against the judicial order"

He also expressed grave concern towards the hearing’s consequences, especially on local Indigenous communities. He also denounced that a “possible violation of the prior consultation of the people of Catatumbo” could take place.

Finally, he made a call to authorities of Catatumbo, Cucuta, and Zulia and human rights defenders to guarantee the rights of Indigenous peoples in Colombia.

In 2017, Colombia’s Constitutional Court ordered the halt of the use of aerial glyphosate until an extensive assessment would be carried out about the risks of glyphosate on the environment and local communities.