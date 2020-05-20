Colombia: Duque Extends Quarantine and Health Emergency

The quarantine extension concurs with popular famine protests, roadblocks, and other demonstrations.

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque announced on May 19 a quarantine and health emergency postponement to prevent a COVID-19 increase in the South American nation.

"The president's preventive isolation, as we bring it up to date, will be extended until May 31. That is to say that on May 25, which we had planned to end this cycle there, it is extended until May 31," Duque's office said in a public communication.

The Colombian President stated his office would also extend the health emergency until August 31, under the same restrictive measures and conditions. As Duque explained, this new term will allow his government to plan strategies for the future.

Duque also stressed schools and universities will remain closed in June and July. Students remain in homeschooling except those who need laboratory access. Classroom schooling will resume in August with alternative learning strategies.

Protests in the Oasis (Usme Pueblo) Bogotá neighborhood, over public service fees.





"Protests in the Oasis (Usme Pueblo) Bogotá neighborhood, over public service fees. "



“On June 1, until June 30, we will begin a new phase of Isolation, which will require greater discipline and responsibility. The idea is to advance in regionalization, gradually, hand in hand with governors and mayors, to recover productive life,” Duque assured.

The quarantine extension concurs with popular famine protests, roadblocks, and other demonstrations. Duque also announced a gradual economy retake. He stated non-essential activities would resume in the short term, as domestic services, libraries, and museums. Homeworking will be prioritized.

So far, Colombia registered 16,935 positive cases, 613 deaths, and 4,050 recoveries.