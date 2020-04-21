Colombia: Duque Announces Isolation Extension Until May

Although this extension for the quarantine prevents the health crisis, it means an extension of social problems associated with isolation.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced Monday a quarantine extension until May 11. The president stated that there are other preventive measures facing the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.

"We have decided to extend the mandatory preventive isolation initially until May 11, giving room to other sectors that can participate with responsibility," said Duque in a communication. The president previously announced a quarantine period until April 27.

The president explained other measures his government will implement. As he stated, public events will not be performed, bars and nightclubs would remain closed, and restaurants would only offer delivery service. Also, employers will implement distant work over other labor strategies. “The elderly, children, young university students and all Colombians, with few exceptions, must stay at home”, Duque said.

The right-wing president announced international and national flights' will be suspended until May 30. Cargo and humanitarian emergency flights will be only allowed. Public transportation will only function at 35% and inter-municipal carriage completely ceased.

Colombia un país sin amenazas sin bloques ni sanciones sin decertificacion

Hoy el pueblo sale a las calles porque no tiene nada q comer están aguantando hambre

Y en otras partes del mundo también pasa lo mismo pic.twitter.com/9L4DKj7bKJ — Romanorojo Drb (@RomanorojoDrb) April 18, 2020

"Colombia's a country without threats, without blocks and sanctions without decertification

Today the people are going out on the streets because they have nothing to eat, they are starving"

“An extension of the Isolation, by subjects of mental or physical health, some people will be able to have individual sports activity, fulfilling protocols. In municipalities where no cases have been recorded, we will analyze the gradual recovery of productive activity,” said the Colombian president.

Despite these restrictive measures, Duque expressed interest in reviving economic life in certain municipalities where the virus has had less impact. "In hundreds of municipalities in Colombia there have been no cases of COVID-19, so we are going to promote a productive economic recovery while maintaining all the protocols for the protection of health and life", he expressed.

Although this extension for the quarantine prevents the health crisis , it means an extension of social problems associated with isolation. The lack of a plan to help the people, the rise in domestic violence and the murders of social leaders could worsen as long as these measures remain active.

The South American nation faces a sanitary emergency due to COVID 19 spreading. So far, Colombia registered 3,977 positive cases, 189 deaths, and 804 recoveries.