Colombia: Night March Against Army Abuse and Gov't Inaction

Protesters claimed justice for an Indigenous girl who was sexually abused by seven soldiers.

Colombia’s human rights defenders, workers, and students Tuesday performed a peaceful torchlight march in Bogota against police brutality and the killing of social leaders.

"We denounce the rape of the Embera girl! We denounce the rapist army, we demand women's rights!" protesters shouted.

Citizens claimed justice for a 12-years-old Indigenous girl who was sexually abused by seven soldiers in the Risalda department. Strikers also rejected President Ivan Duque’s inaction to cease social leaders’ assassinations.

Since Duque took office in 2018, 721 popular leaders and 214 former combatants of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have been murdered.

The Amazon province of Colombia, a historically neglected region by the state, has the highest per capita COVID-19 infection figures in the country. At least 644 Indigenous people have been infected and 25 have died. pic.twitter.com/4ejcuot7Vg — CockyColombians☕️ (@CockyColombians) June 20, 2020

"We raise our voice against state terrorism and the repressive, rapist, and murderous forces,” social organization People Congress tweeted.

Tourism and transportation workers' unions, students, and anti-racism groups joined the walkers in Bogota’s North Highway, to reject massive layoffs and government resources mismanagement during the pandemic.

Demonstrators, however, breached COVID -19 precautionary measures such as masks use and physical distancing.