Colombia: Community Release Military Involved in Farmer's Murder

Colombia’s Caño Totumo community Sunday handed over the military involved in the murder of agricultural leader Salvador Jaime Duran to officials from the Prosecutor's Office in North Santander.

“Today the six uniformed members of the National Army who were involved in the alleged extrajudicial execution of Salvador Jaimes Duran, murdered yesterday morning in Caño Totumo in the village of Filoguamo, Teorama, were handed over,” the Catatumbo Farmers Association (ASCAMCAT) tweeted.

Colombian Army soldiers shot Jaime Duran to death in Caño Totumo vicinity, in the Filoguamo trail on Saturday. According to community witnesses, locals made a citizen arrest after hearing the gunshots. Duran was 22-years-old and was a Communal Action Council member.

Colombia’s Ombudsman Office representatives escorted the handing over, alongside Public Prosecutor’s Office, senator Alberto Castilla, and Teorama’s Mayor Robinson Salazar. The citizen arrest is legal and civil capacity, as index 2 of Article 301 of Bill 906/04 regulates it.

“An officer denied that the soldiers that tried to flee the scene of the alleged execution were from the Colombian Army but his version is contradictory because hours later he accepts that the uniforms were part of the platoon,” ASCAMCAT stated.