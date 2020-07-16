Colombia: Bogota Hospitals Overloaded With COVID-19 Patients

Bogota registered 73 deceased due to the virus, the highest toll in the last 10 days.

Colombia Bogota Medical College (CMB) on Thursday informed that local healthcare centers collapsed due to COVID-19 bed occupancy.

According to the institution's report, the Santa Clara Hospital assists 52 patients with only a 44-bed capacity. The Occidente clinic ceased admissions due to total overcrowding of their installations.

Besides, COVID-19 patients do not receive oxygen or medical equipment because of a scarcity of supplies. The Kennedy and San Jose Hospitals face a similar situation and also ceased new admissions.

CMB also warned beds demand is higher than vacate rate, a situation that also endangers health personnel.

Despite the medical association's information, Mayor Claudia Lopez said that local healthcare centers Intensive Care Unit (UCI) beds occupancy surpasses 80 percent. Bogota registered 73 deceased due to the virus on Thursday, the highest toll in the last ten days.

"We still have an 84% occupancy rate of UCIS beds. We've been following the protocol for installing new beds," Lopez said. She added her Office considers Mecial College's proposal of implementing quarantine to stop the virus' spreading.

As of Thursday, Colombia health authorities reported 165,169 COVID-19 cases, 5,814 deaths, and 71,736 recoveries from the virus.