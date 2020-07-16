Colombia: Authorities Capture Social Leaders Murders' Suspects

All suspects are members of the Pablo Jose Montalvo Cuitiva group, a Clan del Golfo gang’s front.

Colombia Public Prosecutors’ Office Wednesday reported the capture of six suspects involved in the murders of social leaders in the El Choco department.

"Today, officials from the Special Unit's technical investigation corps, in association with the Army, were able to capture six of its members. Five of them formed the financial line and one of them a political link to the organization," the director of the Special Investigation Unit (UEI) of the Attorney General's Office, Luisa Obando Guerrero, said.

According to local news media, El Choco authorities detained Riosucio town councilor Ever Garcia, who was in complicity with Clan del Golfo gang. The Clan del Golfo gang paid him $690 monthly.

Garcia collected extortion payments from merchants and contractors and alerted the criminal organization about police movements and operations.

Colombia's 500km, 16 day long, 'March for Diginity' reaching Bogotá earlier today. Black & Indigenous campesino groups demand an end to the state-backed killing of social leaders. Even during lockdown, one leader is killed every 3 days by the US' allies.pic.twitter.com/tgnpsbEfkR — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) July 11, 2020

Public Prosecutors’ Office investigated and solved 14 violent attacks against former FARC members and social leaders, as well as the murder of two National Protection Unit officers.

All suspects are members of Pablo Jose Montalvo Cuitiva, a Clan del Golfo gang’s front.

According to the Colombian Peace and development Studies Institute (Indepaz), 166 social leaders and 36 former combatants/ Peace Agreement signers have been killed in Colombia.