Colombian Artists Join the Demonstrations Against Ivan Duque

Representatives from the cultural sector took to the streets or manifested their support on social media with the mobilizations in the different cities of the country.

Colombian artists have joined the national strike by supporting mobilizations taking place in the different cities of the country. The list includes names like Chocquibtown, Andrea Echeverry (Aterciopelados), Santiago Cruz, Carlos Vives, Adriana Lucía, Juanes, Mario Muñoz (Doctor Krápula) and La Derecha.

The members of Chocquibtown (Goyo, Tostao Valencia and "Slow Mike") reiterated their commitment in social media and in the streets showing solidarity with the different social sectors, including unions and students. In Bogotá, protesters were excited to hear them sing and play their instruments in support of peaceful activism.

Likewise, the Colombian Association of Actors (ACA), the collective of the Petra Theater and other artists of the national theater scene such as Santiago Alarcón, Alejandra Borrero, Robinson Díaz, Julián Román, Manolo Cardona, Fabio Rubiano, Diana Ángel, Carolina Guerra , Diego Trujillo and Patricia Castañeda took the streets to reaffirm their support too.

Furthermore, Margarita Rosa de Francisco, despite currently residing abroad, expressed support for citizen mobilization.

National public figures such as Carolina Sanín (writer), Amalia Andrade (writer and illustrator), Daniel Samper Ospina (journalist), Alejandro Riaño (humorist), among others, joined the marches that had as a point of arrival the Plaza from Bolívar in the center of the capital.

Hoy salgo a marchar. No me quedaré en mis cobijas esperando a que los demás luchen los cambios por mi!.. Yo elijo de que lado de la historia quiero estar y hoy es un gran día. Yo marcho pacíficamente por mi país!.. pic.twitter.com/vdrggoLBL6 — Diana Angel (@DianAngel01) November 21, 2019

I go out today. I will not stay in my blankets waiting for others to fight the changes for me! .. I choose which side of the story I want to be in and today is a great day. I march peacefully through my country! ..

The national strike that is taking place in Colombia represents a response to President Ivan Duque for increasing the number of troops patrolling in urban areas, which generated concern at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Since Monday, citizens have also expressed their surprise and anxiety over the presence of soldiers armed with combat weapons in Bogota, the capital of the country. The government argued that the military presence in the streets does not imply a militarization of the country but "a support" to the Police's everyday tasks. This reasoning, however, has been criticized.

Since Tuesday human rights defenders have denounced that the Police raided homes of social leaders in Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali. So far, according to UNCHR data, 27 raids have been carried out in Bogotá, five in Cali and four in Medellín to homes of activists, offices of social organizations and alternative media facilities.