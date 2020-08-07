China's Employment Shows Good Health Amidst COVID-19

Even though the pandemic affected the country’s employment rates, the Government’s policies have reversed the situation.

China’s Social Security and Labour Minister Zhang Jinan Friday announced that the Asian nation keeps creating new job opportunities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhang told local outlet Xinhua that even though the pandemic affected the country’s employment rates during the first months of the year, Government’s measures had reversed the situation.

"The gradual recovery of employment in China beat expectations and was a hard-earned result," Zhang said.

The minister noted an upward trend after the Government created around a million urban jobs on a monthly basis.

When the pandemic outbreak in February, the number of newly added jobs was 390,000.

China will continually deploy powerful economic policies to stabilize employment in support of economic recovery from novel coronavirus shocks, Finance Minister Liu Kun said at a virtual meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.#chinacares#IfNotForChina pic.twitter.com/icKNnowVU5 — Mimah louis (@SamailaJemimah) July 21, 2020

“In the first half of this year, China added a total of 5.64 million urban jobs, accounting for 63 percent of the annual target,” he said.

“The surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas had been trending down from a peak of 6.2 percent in February to 5.7 percent in June.”

On this line, 15 government departments recently issued a joint guideline to broaden the channels through which migrant workers can seek employment.

Social Security and Labour Vice Minister Li Zhong told Xinhua that China has 290 million rural migrant workers, over 60 percent of whom normally leave their countryside homes to seek jobs in cities.

“By the end of the second quarter, there were a total of 178 million rural migrant workers in the cities, 97.3 percent of the level seen during the same period last year,” he said.