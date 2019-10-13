China, Nepal Sign Unprecedented Cooperation Agreements

A total of 20 signed agreements and 500 million dollars in financial aid was the result of an historical visit.

President Xi Jinping concluded a visit to Nepal on Sunday, with 20 signed agreements and almost US$500 million in financial aid promised to the Himalayan nation.

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, and the Chinese President signed 18 agreements and two letters for renewing relations in areas like security, border management, trade, tourism and education.

The first visit of a Chinese president in more than twenty years to Nepal was of "historic importance" according to Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali. "Our priority is to create opportunities for Nepal by uniting it with China's development," he said.

President Rt. Hon. Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari flanked by Vice-President Rt. Hon. Mr. Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Rt . Hon. K P Sharma Oli and Chairman of the National Assembly bid farewell to the President of the People's Republic of China H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping.

In an article published in Nepali newspapers, Xi said the visit was aimed at "renewing friendship and exploring cooperation with the Nepali friends.

"It is important that we take a long-term, strategic perspective and develop a plan for our bilateral relationship to reach a new level in this new era," Xi added.

Also, a source reported from anonymity to the Kathmandu Post that, during talks with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Saturday, Xi announced the delivery of nearly US$500 million dollars in economic assistance to Nepal over the next two years.

Separate agreements were also reached Sunday for a trans-Himalayan railway to Tibet and a tunnel. The seventy-kilometer railway will connect Gyiron in Tibet with Nepal's capital Kathmandu, making it one of the country's most ambitious infrastructure projects.