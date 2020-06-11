    • Live
China, India Reach "Positive Consensus" on Border Dispute
    Soldiers face to face on the border between China and India. | Photo: Twitter/ @MIT_SSP

Published 11 June 2020 (8 hours 32 minutes ago)
Tensions occur fairly regularly between the two regional countries along their 3,500-kilometre border.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday that the resolution of the latest border conflict is reaching a positive consensus thanks to dialogue between diplomats and the military.

"The two countries are taking appropriate steps to peacefully alleviate the border situation based on this consensus," said.

Since last May, thousands of troops from both sides of the border have clashed in skirmishes along the frontier.

China and India decided to resolve peacefully the border dispute, following a high-level meeting between commanders of the two army countries on Saturday.

"Both sides will continue military and diplomatic commitments to resolve the situation and ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's president Xi Jinping have sought to ease the tensions at summits over the past two years when they agreed to boost border communications between their militaries.

