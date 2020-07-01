The Chinese Communist Party Celebrates 99 Years of Existence

Its goal is to build a "moderately prosperous society" for 1.4 billion people in this Asian nation.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Wednesday celebrated its 99th anniversary as the country reaches its goal in building a "moderately prosperous society, amid the pandemics.

China, with the guidance of the CPC, plans to build a prosperous society for 1.4 billion Chinese people, a transformation unprecedented in the world.

"The CPC remains firm in its first commitment to achieve this goal, even though we have had to deal with misunderstanding and mistrust," the Party assured in an official statement.

After seven decades of government, the Party has made possible the transition from an isolated agricultural society to the world's second-largest open economy.

For 99 years, the Communist Party of China has always adhered to its original mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenating the Chinese nation, has always maintained a flesh-and-blood relationship with the people through life and death.

"Although the new pandemic has brought uncertainty, the ideas and practices of China's government are relevant and inspirational for the international community," CPC stated.

With the formula "Socialism with Chinese characteristics", the Asian nation continues to push its economy forward.

According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, in 2019 China was considered the country with the highest people's satisfaction in terms of government management.

Over 86 percent of the Chinese people surveyed expressed satisfaction, well above the world's average of 47 percent.