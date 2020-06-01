China Calls on US to End Interference in Internal Affairs

U.S. President Donald Trump decided to revoke the special treatment of Hong Kong after considering that "it is no longer autonomous enough."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday criticised US interference in China's internal affairs in Hong Kong and said Washington would face countermeasures from Beijing.

Even though both countries can benefit from bilateral cooperation, the United States is determined to maintain a hostile policy against China and its internal decisions, according to Zhao.

In the face of any threat, China will resolutely defend its security and development interests.

"The announced measures are a blatant interference in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China and damage Sino-US relations," Zhao said, adding that his country is making "a strong protest" in this regard.

China accuses the U.S. of undermining bilateral relations, days after Donald Trump moved to rescind Hong Kong's special trading status https://t.co/dJ56fJrfWo — Bloomberg (@business) June 1, 2020

"The blatant US interference in this matter contradicts international law and basic rules of international relations. They are doomed to failure," the spokesman said.

U.S. President Donald Trump decided to revoke the special treatment of Hong Kong after considering that "it is no longer autonomous enough."

Trump announced his decision one day after the Chinese National People's Congress on Thursday approved a proposal to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong.

The law, which aims to prevent, stop and punish acts in Hong Kong that threaten the country's security, covers secessionist and subversive activities, as well as foreign interference and terrorism.