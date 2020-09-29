'US Agreement on Tiktok Is a Disguised Robbery', Experts Say

On Sept. 20, Trump announced an agreement to prevent the TikTok banning from U.S. application stores temporarily.

China's experts warned that although TikTok remains accessible in the U.S. temporarily, Washington will continue to intimidate the Chinese application's owners ByteDance to steal its algorithms and data.

"However, the order cannot change the fact that Washington is repressing TikTok with its intimidating acts," Shanghai's Institute of International Studies researcher Lu Chuanying said.

"The agreement, which was signed under the guise of equality and business cooperation, is nothing but a disguised robbery and a desperate attempt to force TikTok to become a U.S. application," the scientist noted.

#UnitedStates | U.S. President DonaldTrump had signed an executive order against TikTok and its parent company Byte Dance Ltd, arguing that the video-sharing social network could facilitate Chinese authorities' access to the U.S. users' personal data.https://t.co/eVqzmBeQy4 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 19, 2020

Other experts agree that Washington's measures seek to monopolize the technology market by squeezing foreign companies according to U.S. interests.

"Trump follows his pirate logic: if the U.S. takes the technological lead, then it would be a free and secure country. If it doesn't have the tools to lead, then it steals them," Guangzhou's Institute for Advanced Cyberspace Technology Director Tian Zhihong pointed out.

Since mid-year, Trump has been pushing TikTok to transfer its algorithms and data to any U.S. company so the White House doesn't ban the app in the country.

"This is essentially a violation of China's cyber sovereignty. Trump's erratic attitude jeopardizes the interests of our countries and other worldwide nations," Zhihong explained.