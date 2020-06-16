China: Authorities Define COVID-19's Outbreak as Highly Serious

As part of the security controls, people at high risk of infection were prohibited from leaving the city, to prevent the spread to other territories.

With the report of 27 new coronavirus cases, China's capital Beijing is experiencing a dangerous COVID-19 outbreak that has brought the total number of infections to 106 in the last five days.

"The capital's epidemic situation is extremely serious", Beijing' spokesman Xu Hejian said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Country's authorities announced that the most resolute, decisive and strict measures will be taken to contain the outbreak.

It was necessary to resume severe isolation measures in some areas of the most populated city in the world, with 20 million inhabitants.

Area of Chinese capital Beijing put under strict lockdown measures after city's first coronavirus cases in more than 50 days https://t.co/Im2O10bUrM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 13, 2020

As part of the security controls, people at high risk of infection were prohibited from leaving the city, to prevent the spread to other territories.

Certain schools and indoor sports centres were also closed, and some public transport services were suspended.

"The new outbreak could be of a more contagious strain than the one that affected the former epicenter of the outbreak in China late last year," Wuhan's University Department of Pathogen Biology deputy director Yang Zhanqiu said.

This is the most serious outbreak in China since February and health authorities fear a second wave of the disease that has already claimed more than 400,000 lives worldwide.