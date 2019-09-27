Caricom Nations to UN: Respect Venezuelan Sovereignty

Several Caribbean leaders spoke Friday at the U.N. General Assembly, each supporting of the end of the blockades against Venezuela, Cuba and urging leaders to quickly mitigate climate change.

Several Caribbean heads of state spoke Friday afternoon at the 74th United Nations General Assembly taking place in New York this week, each of them came out in support of Venezuela and Cuba, and urged leaders to quickly mitigate climate change.

Speaking first, Prime Minister Barbados Mia Mottley gave her nation’s full support of Venezuela’s fundamental right to national sovereignty and for other regional states to stop interfering in the South American country’s affairs.

“The people of Venezuela must be allowed to decide their own future in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter, the principles of non-intervention, non-interference, prohibition of the threat or use of force, respect for the rule of law, human rights and democracy,” the first women prime minister of Barbados said concisely.

She went on to “salute” Norway for mediating the high-level dialogue between the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro and opposition parties that resulted in the recent peaceful release of the National Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano. Zambrano played an important role in the failed coup attempt on Maduro last April led by the self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido.

The prime minister stated, “We salute the government of Norway for walking the walk and taking leadership in facilitating these talks,” some of which have taken place in Barbados.

#UNGA | Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves: "We condemn any military intervention on the Venezuelan people." pic.twitter.com/cdLZ6IXLqV — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 28, 2019

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne agreed that “countries are interfering (in Venezuela) and trying to create regime change, but this goes against all international standards and laws.” The Antigua and Barbuda leader went on to say that his nation “condemns the use of TIAR against Venezuela."

Last week at the Organization of American States’ (OAS) assembly, 12 U.S.-aligned countries voted in favor to enforce the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) against Venezuela, arguing the country represents "a threat to the security of the region," after Colombia accused Maduro’s government of allegedly protecting armed groups within his nation’s territory.

Venezuela rejected the accusation and pointed out the lack of evidence, affirming these allegations are just an excuse for military intervention.

Browne ended his speech saying, "My government wants the sanctions against Cuba and those against Venezuela to be lifted! You're killing innocent people!" to which those present applauded. Also during his address, Browne said that “decisive action against climate change” caused by “large corporations” must be taken.

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves concurred with his fellow Caricom leaders by immediately saying during his address that "the solutions to the conflicts in Venezuela will be only through the facilitation of a peaceful road and it is necessary to respect their sovereignty." He too condemned any rhetorical or actual “military intervention” in Venezuela. He called out general assembly members for being complicit in the “sustained attempt of a regime change through an illegal economic blockade against Venezuela” he called “eerily similar to the one against Cuba” but that U.N. nations each year vote to end.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines leader used the time at the podium to announce the creation of a U.N.-backed African Diaspora Commission to create "reparative justice against the genocide of slavery" that took place in the Americas and in several African nations. He says this longcoming act of justice is "inextricably linked to the 2030 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.”