Chile's Health System Near Collapse, President Says

Chile's President Sebastián Piñera expressed concern Sunday about the survival of the national health system as the country registers nearly 70,000 positive cases of coronavirus.

"The health care system is close to collapse. It's very in demand and very stressed out," Piñera said during the inauguration of the Sótero del Río Modular Hospital, which will accommodate 100 basic beds for patients with COVID-19.

Piñera warned about the increase in the needs and demands for medical care, and in intensive care unit and ventilator beds.

"I suggest not looking for culprits, but for solutions. We are making every effort humanly possible," Piñera said.

The opening of the compound was accompanied by protests from health workers, who gathered outside the medical institution.

The protesters demanded better management of the government amid the pandemic.

During the last 24 hours, 3,709 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Chile, bringing the total to 69,102.

The number of deaths rose to 718. In total, 28,148 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, in some parts of Santiago this week there were again protests about the lack of food and insufficient help.