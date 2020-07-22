Chileans Reject Sexual Abuse Arguments For School Reopening

Chileans rejected on social networks the most recent statements by Education Minister Raul Figueroa, alleging he is using sexual harassment fear as an incentive for schools reopening.

"An isolated child, at risk of being sexually abused at home, has to be able to go to school, to meet his peers, his teachers, to receive the food he has always received, and to maintain the learning he deserves," Figueroa said.

Parents, tutors, and relatives rejected the insinuation that children who stay at home are at risk of sexual abuse and demanded an accurate response using the hashtag #EducationMinisterAnswer.

On July 21, Figueroa explained the learning year resume as part of a “Step-by-step,” government de-escalating strategy. New cases toll dropped lightly but remain over 1,500 cases daily and new deaths exceed 40.

"I, a mother of three, demand the removal of the minister of education for saying that my children are in danger in my home if they do not return to classes in person. I will not allow him to insult me or those who live with my children who are their grandparents," said social media user "Fanellia".

Other users criticized the government's rush to reopen the economy and the tenuous arguments for drawing Chileans' attention to the virus.

"They ask the minister serious questions and he says that by not sending our children to face-to-face classes, we parents are sexual abusers. Debut and farewell to the Minister of Education. He has to be thrown out," tweeted "Monica Pia Solar".

As of Wednesday, Chile health authorities registered 336,402 COVID-19 cases, 8,722 deceases, and 309,241 recoveries from the virus.