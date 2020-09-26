Chilean Police Brutally Repress Health Workers' Peaceful Protest

At the end of the demonstration, Carabineros reported that 10 men and three women were arrested.

Chilean Police (Carabineros) Friday repressed a demonstration called by health workers in the Chilean capital, Santiago, to demand that the government recognize their careers in the Health Code.

Health System's technical nursing staff (TENS) demonstrated in Plaza Baquedano, known as Plaza de la Dignidad, after several weeks demanding their professional recognition.

The demonstration was peaceful until the Carabineros intervened after the traffic was paralyzed due to the large number of people who crowded together.

Videos uploaded to social networks show how the Carabineros tried to disciple the protesters with water and tear gas.

Carabineros sin piedad contra las y los profesiones técnicos de la Salud que piden el reconocimiento de sus carreras en el Código Sanitario. Imágenes de Cristián García. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/gHF4DsHNkv — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) September 25, 2020

" Carabineros without mercy against the health technical professions that ask for their careers to be recognized in the Health Code. Images by Cristian Garcia."

The hundreds of protesters carried banners reading, "For the Health of Chile," "We are on the front line against the pandemic," and "Fuerza Chile."

They also held signs that read, "Pinochet's Constitution will fall," alluding to the plebiscite that will take place in the country next month, and where the people will decide whether the country can draw up a new Constitution.

At the end of the demonstration, Carabineros reported that 10 men and three women were arrested for "causing disorder" in the Plaza Baquedano.

The Health Code is the legal document that rules the promotion, protection, and recovery of the Chilean citizens' health. It also establishes the health workers' rights.