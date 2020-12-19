Chilean Police Arrest at Least 30 Anti-Piñera Protesters

The carabineros used water cannons and tear gas grenades against protesters who were on the public highway.

Santiago de Chile was again the scene this Friday of protests to demand the resignation of the President Sebastián Piñera, which ended with the arrest of at least 30 protesters.

The militarized police reported that they had arrested that number of participants in the demonstrations, whose objective was also to demand the freedom of people who were imprisoned during the protests that broke out in October 2019.

"Public Order Control police personnel detained 30 individuals in the context of serious disorders that occurred in the Alameda (downtown Santiago)," explained the police.

Video images shown by teleSUR’s correspondent in Chile, Paola Dragnic, show how the police used water cannons and tear gas grenades against the protesters who were on the public highway.

Sumérjase en el delirio de la principal avenida de Santiago: aquí 140 segundos de la guerra del Pdte. Piñera a 5 días de la navidad. pic.twitter.com/acMYwDDGwR — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) December 19, 2020

For weeks, Chileans have demanded the resignation of Piñera and the release of political prisoners who have been accused of public disorder since the social outbreak began in October 2019. One of the results has been the process initiated towards the creation of a new Constitution.

A national campaign called "We want them free" is being promoted by the Association of Family Members and Friends of Political Prisoners Guacolda, Group of Relatives of Political Prisoners Santiago 1, Initiative Group for the Freedom of Political Prisoners, among other union organizations.

On Monday, the Chilean President rejected a bill to pardon the "prisoners of the outbreak" and assured that he will veto it.