    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Chile

Chile: WHO Requests Gov't Conduct Proper COVID Counting Method
  • Mass graves up for Covid-19 victims in Santiago de Chile's Cemetery, Chile. May, 2020.

    Mass graves up for Covid-19 victims in Santiago de Chile's Cemetery, Chile. May, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/@cablevisiontv

Published 11 June 2020 (5 hours 25 minutes ago)
Videos

WHO established a COVID-19 compatible clinic condition that must be counted as virus’ victims, even if they were not tested. 

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Chile Fernando Leanes Wednesday requested Chilean health authorities to determinate counting method for COVID-19 deceases in the South American nation.

RELATED: 

Chile: Organizations Ask For Cuba's Help To Face Covid-19

"There may be accuracy  (in the figure), but we have to find clarity quickly," Leanes stated.

His observations on Chilean health authorities procedures upsurges after national medical societies questioned the official counting method, alleging it diverges from WHO recommendations.

Chile's Medical and Academic College member Dr. Cristobal Cuadrado said sanitary authorities undercounted deceases because those who died untested or out of hospitals were except the COVID-19 death toll.

WHO established a COVID-19 compatible clinic condition that must be counted as virus’ victims, even if they were not tested. 

 

Tags

Chile WHO Deceases undercounting COVID-19

People

Fernando Leanes

Telesur
by teleSUR/gq
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.