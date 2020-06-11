Chile: WHO Requests Gov't Conduct Proper COVID Counting Method

WHO established a COVID-19 compatible clinic condition that must be counted as virus’ victims, even if they were not tested.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Chile Fernando Leanes Wednesday requested Chilean health authorities to determinate counting method for COVID-19 deceases in the South American nation.

"There may be accuracy (in the figure), but we have to find clarity quickly," Leanes stated.

His observations on Chilean health authorities procedures upsurges after national medical societies questioned the official counting method, alleging it diverges from WHO recommendations.

Chile's Medical and Academic College member Dr. Cristobal Cuadrado said sanitary authorities undercounted deceases because those who died untested or out of hospitals were except the COVID-19 death toll.

