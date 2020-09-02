Chile: The Senate Passes a Remarriage Law in Favor of Women

The voting was a new step to eradicate the gender gap in Chile. However, the South American nation has other pendant issues, as payment inequity, leadership disproportion between women and men, and social access disparities.

Chile Lower Chamber on Tuesday passed a bill that revokes a mandatory waiting term for divorced women to remarry.

"Good news for women and a big step in building a fairer Chile: Second Marriage is Law, will allow men and women to have the freedom to rebuild our lives without discrimination. We must end all anachronistic rules that affect women," Minister of Woman and Gender Equity Monica Zalaquett said.

The motion overrides a 160-years law that prevented women from remarrying in a 270- day term after they got divorced. It also considered that if a divorced woman gives birth to a child born after a second marriage, legally, the new husband is entitled to neglect the child's paternity.

According to the previous regulation, if the child was born after the divorce, the prior husband is lawfully presumed as the father. In both cases, the divorced woman had no entitlement to decide concerning her child paternity. The norm was intended only on behalf of both the new and former husband.

Chilean feminists took to the streets of Valparaíso, to protest the murder of Ambar Cornejo, a 16-year-old girl, allegedly killed by her stepfather. According to official figures, 107 femicides were registered in Chile during the first six months of 2020. pic.twitter.com/rdR7jzcIXl — redfish (@redfishstream) August 11, 2020

According to Zalaquett, the measure was "a sign of inequality between men and women, which did not allow women to decide when and under what circumstances to get married".

The Lower Chamber approved the bill with 145 votes in favor and no opposition. The High Chamber would reconsider the bill for the last approval before it goes to effect.

The voting was a new step to eradicate the gender gap in Chile. However, the South American nation has other pendant issues, as payment inequity, leadership disproportion between women and men, and social access disparities.