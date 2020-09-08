Chile: Right-Wingers Use Jara's Song To Oppose New Constitution

"The Right To Live in Peace" was written by Victor Jara who was assassinated by the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Controversy Tuesday arose in Chile after the ultra-right-wing party Independent Democratic Union (UDI) used a phrase from legendary singer-songwriter Victor Jara to promote its political campaign over next October’s constitutional plebiscite.

Telesur’s correspondent in Chile Paola Dragnic explained that UDI used Jara’s phrase "The right to live in peace", to call for voters to check the “reject” option in the ballot during the popular consultation.

Victor Jara was murdered by the military dictatorship led by Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), a regime that has been vindicated by the UDI leaders.

Even when rumor has it that UDI would have paid for the rights to use the artist's phrase, the Victor Jara Foundation (FVJ) denied it and said that a song like that should be used only to promote peace.

In a statement, VJF recalled that the artist composed the song "The Right to Live in Peace" to be used as a form of protest against the Vietnam War.

"The song became so representative of the peace that even the Japanese people sing it in their language to remember the victims of the two nuclear bombs dropped by the U.S. Army on Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” FVJ stated.

It also highlighted the irony of Jara's song for a right-wing campaign, after thousands of people sang it last year during the popular protests against Sebastian Piñera's administration.