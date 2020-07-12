Chile Registers New Daily Record

So far, 283.902 patients have recovered and 24.166 cases remain active.

Health authorities in Chile confirmed 98 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 6.979.

On her daily press briefing, undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, explained that

“the improvement continues” in the country although cases continue to increase.

In the last 24 hours, Chile registered 3,012 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 315.041

The Health Ministry announced that 18,268 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,273,627 tests since testing first began in in March.

Daza also announced that the country will implement new quarantine measures starting next tuesday in the cities of Arica and Rengo, among others.

Five of the 'top ten' countries with rapidly increasing Covid-19 deaths (Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia) are in Latin America. Many neighboring countries are reporting suspiciously low numbers of deaths. Health care systems are overwhelmed in many cities. https://t.co/rafwlVGGbI — Victoria Ward (@VictoriaWardSC) July 5, 2020

These new measures come after concerns from social leaders and government officials about the possibility of easing measures in the capital Santiago.



Chile remains under a state of emergency and curfew as the government continues to try to slow the spread of the virus.