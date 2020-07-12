Chile Registers New Daily Record

Health authorities in Chile confirmed 98 deaths caused by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 6.979.
RELATED:
Chile's COVID-19 Cases Top 300,000
On her daily press briefing, undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, explained that
“the improvement continues” in the country although cases continue to increase.
In the last 24 hours, Chile registered 3,012 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 315.041
The Health Ministry announced that 18,268 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,273,627 tests since testing first began in in March.
Daza also announced that the country will implement new quarantine measures starting next tuesday in the cities of Arica and Rengo, among others.
These new measures come after concerns from social leaders and government officials about the possibility of easing measures in the capital Santiago.
Chile remains under a state of emergency and curfew as the government continues to try to slow the spread of the virus.