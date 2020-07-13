Chile: Miners To Strike On July 15

Centinela miners announced they would also join the general strike.

Chile Antofagasta's Miners Union N°1 Friday announced a general strike on July 15, after rejecting Zaldivar Mining Company's contractual offer in a negotiation process.

"If the company does not recognize our contribution and sacrifice, it will face an extensive strike that will completely halt production," the union stated in a communiqué.

Over 95 percent of miners rejected Zaldivar Mining Company's offer, which withdrew worker's benefits and guarantees.

The Company alleged financial issues due to the pandemic and planned to reduce salaries amidst COVID-19 economic impact in Chile.

"Mining workers are maintaining production at a high cost to our health, as more and more people are infected with coronaviruses in our ranks. However, we cannot accept the exploitation of the owners," the communication states.

Centinela miners announced they would also join the general strike, as they expect other mining unions to accompany the work stoppage on Wednesday.

Union N° 1 requested the Zaldivar Mining Company negotiate a mediation period with the Chilean government.