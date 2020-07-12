Chile: Santiago's Health Authorities Oppose To Deconfinement

Metropolitan Region holds over 75 percent of nationwide COVID-19 confirmed cases and more than 83 percent of deceases.

Authorities from the Metropolitan Region of Santiago Sunday warned that the Chilean capital is not in a sanitary condition to carry out a deconfinement process.

The statements made by several mayors came after the government announced a plan to ease measures is already underway.

A report issued by a local outlet states that authorities are preparing a plan to decontaminate the Metropolitan Region, which includes the city of Santiago and the Andes and Coastal Mountains Range areas.

Under the concept of "redesigning the city", the plan envisages measures such as increasing the frequency of public transport, widening the sidewalks and differentiating companies’ on-duty hours.

"Si aumentan los casos, obviamente vamos a tener que revertir la medida".



Ministro @DrEnriqueParis en vivo en @ddivisadero de Aysén pic.twitter.com/j8xyTSZRfa — Ministerio de Salud (@ministeriosalud) July 12, 2020

"Paris: If the number of cases increases, we're obviously going to have to reverse the measure."

Several local mayors asked the government to listen to all social actors who warn about the complex situation Covid-19 has caused. For many people, lifting the restrictions at this time could lead to a health disaster.

However, Health Minister Enrique Paris considered that statistics are encouraging and reflect a slight improvement, and explained that the decontamination will be applied in areas that are not quarantined.

As of Sunday, Chile reports 315,041 total cases, of which 283,902 have recovered. The death toll is 6,979.

Metropolitan Region shows the worst scenario for it holds over 75 percent of nationwide confirmed cases and more than 83 percent of deceases.