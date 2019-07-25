Chilean Feminists Call for Anti-Racist, Legal Abortion March

Feminist organizations in Chile called an anti-racist march for free and legal abortions for Thursday at 6:00 p.m. local time.

This has been given in the framework of the celebration of the International Day of Black Latin American and Caribbean Women, in a joint effort to raise their voices against the attacks suffered by migrant and African-rooted women in the Chilean Republic.

“This year we were able to sit down and talk with Afro-Caribbean organizations, which are present in our country, to say that we join our tasks, join our struggles to address this march,” said Veronica Avila, the spokeswoman for the Coordinadora Feministas en Lucha (Feminist Coordinators in Struggle).

“We join the fight against racism in this country, especially in light of the latest events where we have a neoliberal right-wing government that supports the neo-fascism.”

For the activists, the demonstration wants to achieve safe and free abortion for women, laws against racism and sexism. Their objective is to make sure that all women from various backgrounds have complete control over their bodies and have sexual and reproductive rights.

“From the streets, from Congress and together with feminist organizations, we will be firm in overseeing compliance with the law of legal interruption of pregnancy. We will also be attentive to the course and discussion of the bill presented almost a year ago, on decriminalization of abortion until 14 weeks. This project seeks to end this serious violation of women's human rights, which only ignores their status as subjects of rights,” a statement from the coordination said.

The former president of Chile and now a high commissioner for Human Rights of the United Nations, Michelle Bachelet, approved - in her second presidential term - a law that allows the execution of abortion on legal grounds, only when it concerns pregnancy for rape.

“We believe that motherhood should be desired. We marched for everyone who could not decide; We march for those who come, so that they can own and own their life and decide, in total freedom and respect for their rights, what to do with their bodies, with their sexuality, and with their life plans,” the statement said.