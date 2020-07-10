Chile: Court Declares Admissible Lawsuit Against Piñera

The legal appeal also includes former Health Minister and Healthcare Networks Undersecretary.

Chile's judicial system Thursday admitted a lawsuit against President Sebastian Piñera for allegedly not having supervised the measures that his Health Ministry took to deal with the pandemic.

The complaint was filed by this South American nation’s Human Rights Commission, the National Association of Fiscal Employees (ANEF), and the Democratic Federation of University Health Professionals (Fedeprus), and it was ruled as admissible by Santiago’s 7th Guarantee Court.

In a joint statement, those institutions complained about how the defendants committed serious negligence “as conscious and voluntary neglect of their duties to ensure the protection of the Chilean people’s right to Life and Health ."

As denounced in the statement, measures taken by Piñera and the former Minister of Health Jaime Mañalich "have resulted in the death of people due to or as a result of the contagion of COVID-19."

Your reminder that Chilean president #Piñera's net worth grew by 100 million dollar since the start of the pandemic to a staggering 2.7 billion dollar which makes him the 2nd richest Chilean and which is also 600 million more than #Trump's net worth.https://t.co/DV48yejNYv — Boris van der Spek (@BorisvanderSpek) July 7, 2020

"After the calls made by the Government to enter the 'New Normality' stage, the contagion curve became uncontrollable and lead to a catastrophic collapse of the welfare network."

On this line, the legal appeal also includes Mañalich and the Undersecretary of Healthcare Networks Arturo Zúñiga.

In the complaint, "filed for quasi-delict, incompatible negotiations and influence peddling," among other offenses, it is requested both Piñera and Mañalich's to testify, as part of the initial legal proceedings.

As of Friday morning, Chile had reported 306,216 COVID-19 cases and 6,682 deaths​​​​​.