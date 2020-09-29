Chile to Prevent Mass Immigration During the Pandemic

Chile's Foreign Affairs Minister Andres Allamand on Monday announced an increase in border control to prevent new massive migrations during the pandemic.
"We will strengthen border control, work with the foreign ministries of neighboring countries to coordinate efforts, and offer cooperation to help dismantle human trafficking gangs,” Allamand said.
Recently, Iquique Mayor Mauricio Soria warned President Sebastian Piñeira about the increase of COVID-19 contagion risk due to the massive illegal entry of migrants.
"This situation requires the attention of the government. A borderline area like ours, amid this pandemic, can be exposed to this situation on repeated occasions," Soria said.
Local healthcare authorities also stressed that the massive entrance of migrants could provoke the collapse of quarantine facilities, as incoming travelers exceed the number of available beds.
Chile has about 1.4 million migrants who come mainly from Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, and Haiti. All of them represent up to 7 percent of the population of the country.
Chile has been harshly hit by the pandemic, with 459,671 COVID-19 cases, 12,698 deaths, and 433,016 recoveries so far.