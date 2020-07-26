Central African Republic's Former Leader to Run for President

The Central African Republic's new administration requested Former deposed president Francois Bozize's arrest for alleged crimes against humanity.

Central African Republic Former deposed president Francois Bozize Sunday announced his candidacy in the December presidential elections, despite having an arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity.

Bozize, who is also under United Nations (UN) sanctions, announced his candidacy in the capital, Bangui, before a congress of his Kwa na Kwa party (Work, Nothing but Work).

The former president, 73, was deposed from presidency in 2013 during a rebellion waged mainly by northern Muslims.

The former general and army chief's defeat plunged the nation into a violent civil war and a continuing humanitarian crisis.

"Central African Republic needs the leadership of a man with experience, peace and conviction," Bozize said in a speech, while criticized current President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

However, despite Bozize's alleged charges of inciting genocide, Touadera has done nothing to stop him since he returned from exile in late 2020.

It remains to be seen how the arrest warrant or foreign sanctions will affect his candidacy for the next elections, scheduled for December 27.

The current president is expected to run in December's presidential elections, but he has not yet confirmed his participation.