Caribbean States to Discuss Policies for the COVID-19 Crisis

The best way to deal with common problems is through unity and cooperation, Cuba stresses.

The Association of Caribbean States (ACS) members Friday will discuss virtually how the region's countries can cooperate to recover from the health, economic, and social crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussion will take place during the 25th Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Ministerial Council which will be held virtually due to the current health emergency.

ACV representatives will also share experiences in tourism, trade, transport development, and natural disasters mitigation.

This Friday, the new Secretary-General will be elected ant the ACS Ministerial Council’s Executive Boards and Special Committees will be made up



"Since COVID-19 was defined as a pandemic, the region's countries have supported each other for the benefit of the Caribbean peoples," organizers said in a statement.

Cuba will take part in the ministerial meeting to promote unity, the best way to avoid conflicts and to seek solutions to societies’ problems

“Together we can face any threat,” Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Vice-Minister Rogelio Sierra said during the Caribbean event preparatory this Thursday.

The ACS was formed in 1994 and includes 25 member states and seven associate members.



