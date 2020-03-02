Canadian Gov't Proposes Agreement to Indigenous Communities

The administrative functionaries and the native leaders acknowledged their differences towards the pipeline construction.

The Canadian government proposed a possible agreement to the Wet'suwet' community after several protests because of the construction project of a coastal pipeline whose passage affected Indigenous territories.

According to the official Twitter profile ofJustin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, Canada's Minister of Indian Affairs and Reconciliation, Scott Fraser, and Federal Minister of Indian Affairs, Carolyn Bennett, wrote the first draft for the Indigenous communities to consider a final agreement.

Rendering with the functionaries, this document was delivered following the established protocols to be reviewed and possibly approved by all the Indigenous governance instances. If it finds concord, the ministers will come to your territory to sign it.

Both parts, the administrative functionaries and the native leaders, acknowledge their differences towards the pipeline construction and explore the possibility of finding a solution through dialogue and direct discussions.

Au cours des derniers jours, des discussions franches & substantielles, guidées par Wiggus (respect), ont eu lieu sur les questions complexes relatives aux droits & au titre de Wet'suwet'en. Le résultat est un projet d'accord qui sera examiné par les membres de Wet'suwet'en. pic.twitter.com/5EGgoW6kiy — Carolyn Bennett (@Carolyn_Bennett) March 1, 2020

Many activists and organizations showed their solidarity with the Wet'suwet' cause because of the evictions and arrests caused by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who took action against the protesters, who also claimed that the Coastal Link Pipeline violates the native chiefs’ rights over their ancestral territories.

Other claims allege that this proposition, presented by the Canadian government, is against the Indigenous Communities traditions. Native communities also point out that the project was conceived without respect to their authority, with no consent or respect.

These protests left a billionaire loss in the concept of oil, grain, forestry, and other resources carriage. Besides, thousands of passengers had to find alternative routes or transportation.