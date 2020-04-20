Canada: Gunman Dressed as Police Kill 16 People

Gabriel Wortman, 51, was identified as the killer in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

The deadliest shooting in Canadian history occurred this weekend in the province of Nova Scotia after a gunman killed 16 people, including a police woman, local media reported.

Gabriel Wortman, 51, was identified as the killer. He attacked his victims within 12 hours.

Wortman committed his first murder on Saturday afternoon in the town of Potapique. There, several bodies were found inside and outside a residential house.

Police authorities believe that although the first killings were not random, he later began to pick out victims at random.

On Saturday evening, the shooter was travelling in an expensive RCMP car and wearing the corresponding uniform.

Hours later, he was driving a small Chevrolet van, modified to look like a police car.

The police said that Wortman did not work for the RCMP, and that there were 17 fatalities, including the shooter.

The murdered officer was identified as Officer Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two who had been with the RCMP for 23 years. A second officer was injured.

"My heart goes out to all those affected and their families. This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in the history of the country," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.