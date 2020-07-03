Burundi: President Ndayishimiye Renews Cabinet Amid Pandemic

In May, former president Pierre Nkurunziza ejected World Health Organization (WHO) representatives from the national territory.

Burundi's new president Evariste Ndayishimiye Thursday renewed cabinet after he assumed power in June. The mandatary also announced a new pandemic management strategy.



Ndayishimiye instituted five female-led ministries, as Justice; Civil Service, Labor, and Employment; Trade, Transport, Industry, and Tourism; and Communication, as well as Information Technology and the Media office.

Human rights defender Imelde Sabushimike assumed Solidarity, Social Affairs, and Human Rights' portfolio. She is the first Batwa indigenous community member in Burundi's Ministers Council.

President Ndayishimiye retained Gervais Ndirakobuca as the interior ministry. The functionary was the general administrator of the National Intelligence Service during the prior mandate.

UNHCRBurundi distributed nonfood items to 500 IDPs and refugee households displaced by the floods in Gatumba in May 2020. UNHCR is grateful to #donors who support its operations in Burundi. #BPRM, #EU, #Echo, #Japan, # Germany, #France, pic.twitter.com/ithh90PPyg — UNHCRBurundi (@UNHCRBurundi) June 26, 2020

Ndayishimiye also announced international flights cease and extensive testing as part of his office strategy on pandemic management.

Despite the alleged novelties, the mandatary kept Dr. Thaddee Ndikumana as the Health Minister. Ndikumana implemented Burundi's tenuous precautionary measures facing the virus.

In May, former president Pierre Nkurunziza ejected World Health Organization (WHO) representatives from national territory.

As for Friday, Burundi health authorities recorded 170 COVID-19 cases, one death, and 115 recoveries from the virus.