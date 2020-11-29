Brazil’s Left Contests in the Second Round of Municipal Elections

Some 38 million Brazilian voters return to the polls to elect the mayors of 57 large cities.

The voting centers in 57 Brazilian cities opened this Sunday at 7:00 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) to elect the mayors of those localities, in a day that takes place under strict measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 38.3 million Brazilian voters will elect the mayors of 57 large cities in this second round of elections, including in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, in which none of the candidates obtained more than half of the votes in the first round, held on November 15th.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), 18 cities whose mayoral seat is up for grab are state capitals, while the rest are cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants, as provided by the Constitution.

In the first round, mayors and councils of the other 5,512 municipalities in the country were elected, with the exception of Brasilia, which has a governor, and Macapá, where the elections were postponed due to a blackout that lasted for 22 days.

Brazil's left is running in the second round of mayoral races in numerous cities on Sunday. Here's a good thread with background info on what to watch for as the Communist Party of Brazil's @ManuelaDavila contests in Porto Alegre and as @GuilhermeBoulos competes in São Paulo. https://t.co/DoT4RnGBzT — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 29, 2020

Porto Alegre, Brazil. TV network Band fabricated an imaginary poll last night, attributing it to polling agency Datafolha, to falsly claim that right wing mayoral candidate Sebastião Melo was leading over communist Manuela d'Ávila. Datafolha denied doing any poll in the city. pic.twitter.com/UvnfYawWDr — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) November 29, 2020

Brazilian legislation, which provides for mandatory voting, provides for a second round in the 95 cities with more than 200,000 voters in which no candidate obtained an absolute majority in the first round.

One quarter of the total 148 million voters in the country are summoned to vote, as this second round is being held in several of the largest cities, including 18 state capitals.

The fiercest dispute will be for the mayor of Sao Paulo, a match between the incumbent right-wing center Bruno Covas, and leftist movement leader who is also a former presidential candidate, Guilherme Boulos. Another important race to watch is Porto Alegre, despite sexist attacks from her opponent, Communist Party candidate Manuela D'Ávila, has opened a 2% lead over Sebastian Melo (MDB)

The President of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Brazil, Luis Roberto Barroso, encouraged the population to cast their ballot, with a reminder that "Even those who did not show up [to vote] in the first round can vote now," Barroso said in a speech on television and radio for the whole country.