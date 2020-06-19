Brazil's Education Minister Quits Amid Political Crisis

Weintraub's withdrawal coincided with the arrest of figures linked to a corruption network.

Brazil's Education Minister Abraham Weintraub Thursday announced his resignation from office amid the political crisis that confronts the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro with the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and the National Congress.

"I'll leave the country as soon as possible, I don't want to fight," tweeted Weintraub, who had been considered by local analysts as one of Bolsonaro's closest collaborators.

Well-known by his aggressive behavior, he made racist comments on China, Brazil's main trading partner, and suggested that the STF judges should be imprisoned.

"They are lazy, and if I could I would put them in jail," Weintraub said during a meeting.

Currently, Weintraub is being investigated by the STF to determine whether he was involved in an alleged defamation network led by a Bolsonaro's supporters group.

Since March, Brazil's political crisis has been intensifying every time Bolsonaro and his allies try to create the conditions to shut down the National Congress and the Supreme Court.

Weintraub's withdrawal coincided with the arrest of far-right figures linked to a corruption network reportedly managed by the "Bolsonaro Clan."