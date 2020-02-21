Brazilian Landless Rural Workers Mov.: Our Hope Is on Lula

Rosana Fernandes declared that their hope is based on Lula's leadership in standing up to the current government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Rosana Fernandes, head of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) in Brazil, acknowledged that former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the only one who "has the leadership" to stand up to the current administration of Jair Bolsonaro.

Fernandes declared to the EFE news agency that the movement lives a moment of active resistance to the threats and attacks made by Bolsonaro in an interview from Thailand. She attended an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the so-called Alternative Nobel Prize, awarded by the Right Livelihood Foundation to MST in 1991.

"We already live periods of neoliberal governments with massacres, murders, and violence that occurred in the countryside. However, we had never faced a government as hostile as the current one," Fernandes said about the current Brazilian far-right Government.

She added that the MST has been under constant violent attacks during its 36 years of history, "but now we have a serious confrontation. There are communities attacked by militias authorized by this Government, which also intends to pass laws that allow the population to be armed".

However, the agrarian leader expressed that Lula's freedom is a partial conquest because they have to restore his political rights still threatened by other judicial processes. "We need Lula free, but also declared innocent for that freedom to be complete."

Fernandes declared that their hope is based on Lula's leadership, despite acknowledging that municipal elections will be complicated because of the deep division on the leftist movements and organizations. "But they will serve as a test for the 2020 presidential elections".

Referring to the neoliberal wave that has struck Latin America with military coups and the return of conservative wing governments, she expressed that there is a possibility of reversing the situation.

"Latin America has a force that has not yet exploded, perhaps Chile is making progress in this moment of struggle or the electoral victory in Argentina. We must believe in the resistance and hope of the people to make the changes in Brazil, Latin America and all over the world," she said.