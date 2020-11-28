Brazilian Justice Extends Investigation Against Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro asked the Supreme Court to suspend the investigations and said he refused to testify.

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) of Brazil extended the investigations against President Jair Bolsonaro this Friday for 60 days.

Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes decided to extend the investigations against Bolsonaro for his alleged political interference in the Federal Police and also gave the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, five days to rule on the requirement for the President to give a statement.

Bolsonaro asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend the investigations and said he refused to give a statement.

The case against the president dates back to April, when former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro accused Bolsonaro of interfering in the direction of the Federal Police in order to control investigations that affected his children.

Ministro intima PGR para que se manifeste sobre desistência de Bolsonaro de prestar depoimento. O ministro Alexandre de Moraes é o relator do inquérito em que o presidente é investigado por suposta tentativa de interferência política na Polícia Federal.⤵️ https://t.co/b2k4z2Xd0o — STF (@STF_oficial) November 27, 2020

Sérgio Moro resigned as Justice Minister on April 24, accusing the far-right President of meddling in the PF by removing Maurício Valeixo, then director general of the agency, and demanding the change of command of the Superintendency in Rio de Janeiro.

The investigation was authorized by the STF on April 27, three days after Moro announced his resignation from office.

During these months, the PF questioned dozens of people, including ministers, police commissioners and former deputies of the ruler.

Opposition leaders in Brazilian Congress call for immediate resignation of Gen. Augusto Heleno as Institutional Security Chief, and to launch an investigation as to whether he used the intelligence apparatus to protect the President Bolsonaro`s son Flavio from corruption charges. pic.twitter.com/oRi9mwT0O1 — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) October 24, 2020

According to Brazilian law, the President of the Republic can only answer to justice for acts that have occurred during his mandate.

If the investigation is authorized by the STF, it would be necessary for the attorney general to denounce Bolsonaro, so that the case goes to the Chamber of Deputies, which must vote whether or not to accept the request. If accepted, Bolsonaro could lose office.