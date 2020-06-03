Rio de Janeiro Starts De-Escalating Despite Infection Toll

The functionary advocated for the lifting of Rio de Janeiro’s restrictive measures, despite the severe health situation.

Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Marcelo Crivella announced the de-escalation plan amidst pandemic severity in the South American nation.

"We are hopeful that, little by little, our life will return to normal safely. If the curve increases, we will have to retreat," Crivella tweeted.

Up to June 3, the health authorities reported 54,530 Covid-19 cases and 5,462 deceases due to the virus.

According to Crivella, not essential activities will resume in six stages, each 15 days long. The first phase started on June 2, with car dealerships, and furniture shops reopening.

A tragédia no Ceará se avizinha. Ontem o governo do estado liberou algumas atividades econômicas, e a população compreendeu que era o fim da quarentena. As ruas estão cheias, o transporte público está cheio, os hospitais já estão lotados.



E o estado chegou a 316 mortes em 24h. https://t.co/001uUUVZQi — milita, descansante (em ��) (@dbdrnr) June 3, 2020

"The tragedy in Ceará is coming. Yesterday the state government released some economic activities, and the population understood that it was the end of the quarantine. The streets are full, public transportation is full, hospitals are already crowded."

Leisure activities could resume, like surfing, swimming, and other water sports practices. Besides, Rio de Janeiro administrative announced municipal parks would resume events.

As a precautionary measure, bars and restaurants will remain closed, as will non-essential businesses, and will only be able to operate from home. Crivella, who is an evangelical pastor, authorized the churches to officiate masses following a series of sanitary protocols.

Brazil’s Ombudsman Office and Public Prosecutor’s Office criticized Crivella’s quarantine easing measures. Rio de Janeiro’s Court prohibited on-site religious ceremonies celebrations.

Rio de Janeiro’s governor Wilson Witzel prolonged traffic restrictions and not essential business closure until June 5. Also, Witzel recommended people to avoid beach gatherings and to remain in social distancing.