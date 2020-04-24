    • Live
Brazil Registers Record of Daily Deaths as Hospitals Collapse
  • People attending a funeral at a collective grave, Manaus, Brazil, April 23, 2020.

    People attending a funeral at a collective grave, Manaus, Brazil, April 23, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 24 April 2020
In Manaus city, mass graves are the alternative to bury the growing number of dead people.

Brazil’s Health Ministry Friday afternoon reported 52,995 COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths in the last 24 hours, and 3,670 deaths so far.

The state of Sao Paulo registers 17,826 contagion cases and 1,512 deaths. It is followed by the state of Rio de Janeiro with 6,282 COVID-19 cases and 570 deaths.

In Manaus city, in the state of Amazonas, hospitals have begun to fill up with corpses and, in some health institutions, the dead are being stored in trucks​​​​​​.​​​​

Since funeral homes are also collapsed, corpses are being buried in mass graves, after brief funeral ceremonies in which only five family members are allowed to participate. ​​​​​​​

"Pictures of the burial of bodies in mass graves in Manaus, Brazil, April 21, 2020."
 

Health professionals have also alerted President Jair Bolsonaro to the lack of beds for intensive care patients and demanded more protective supplies.

The Health Minister Nelson Teich, however, denied the facts by saying that "there is no explosive growth in deaths in Brazil."

Amid this crisis, Bolsonaro is increasing political tensions in his government. Justice Minister Sergio Moro, one of his trusted men, is threatening to resign.


