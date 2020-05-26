Brazil Records World's Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll

On Monday, Brazil confirmed 11,687 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

Brazil's daily coronavirus deaths were higher than fatalities in the United States for the first time over the last 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 807 deaths over the last 24 hours, whereas 620 died in the United States.

Since the pandemic begin in the country, more than 23,400 Brazilians have died so far.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced 11,687 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing its total number of cases to over 374,800.

Brazil's daily coronavirus death toll hits 1,000 for first time https://t.co/T7w5PXfs1G — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 20, 2020

The White House issued a statement amending the timing of the start of new restrictions on travel from Brazil to the United States to 11:59pm local time on Tuesday, May 26.

The decition came out two days after the South American nation became the world's second hotspot for coronavirus cases.

In its original announcement, it said the restrictions would come into force on May 28.

On Saturday, Brazil overtook Russia to become the country with the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 after the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.