Brazil: Protest in Sao Paulo Against Pension Reform

Dozens of Brazilian civil servants clashed with the police in Sao Paulo in a protest against the approval of a pension reform in that specific state.

During the confrontation, the protesters tried to enter the Sao Paulo Legislative Assembly where a session on pension reform was being held. This measure would affect public sector workers by increasing their monthly contributions and extending the minimum retirement age.

The bill, proposed by the right-wing governor of Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, has created discontent by providing certain working conditions for public servants, with the purpose of saving billions of dollars over the next 15 years.

The proposed amendment to the constitution, which brings structural changes, was approved with 59 votes in favor and 32 against. The changes take effect in 90 days after the enactment of the measure by the Assembly's Bureau, without the need for the governor's sanction.

VIOLÊNCIA COMO POLÍTICA



Finalmente João Dória confirma o "Bolso-Dória" com o qual se elegeu.

Faz da violência a prioridade para governar.

É absurda a truculência que a polícia reprimiu ato dos professores na Alesp.



Nossa solidariedade ao movimento docente.

Não passarão! pic.twitter.com/JEartgyJnz — Margarida Salomão (@JFMargarida) March 3, 2020



The "Doria's Welfare", as it is called by the public servants, establishes a minimum age of 62 for women and 65 for men, extending it by seven and ten years respectively.

The functionaries confronted the police force by throwing several objects at them. At the same time, The military police officers used pepper spray and gas bombs to restrain the protesters.The authorities have not reported any injuries or arrests from these confrontations thus far.

Despite the eruption of the demonstrations, the President of the Sao Paulo Chamber of Deputies held the session to vote on the proposed amendment to the regional constitution.