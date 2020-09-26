Brazil: Politician Shot Dead After Denouncing Corruption

Cassio Remis was killed allegedly by the Public Works' municipal-secretary while the politician was denouncing irregularities in a public work's construction.

Cassio Remis, the candidate for the Brazilian city of Patrocinio's council, in Minas Gerais State, was shot dead after doing a live broadcast to denounce a corruption case.

Remis was killed allegedly by the Public Works' municipal-secretary Jorge Marra, while the politician was denouncing irregularities in a public work's construction.

According to local media, Marra interrupted Remis' broadcast as he took the cell phone away from the politician.

"Here is the secretary. He came here to attack me. Don't take my phone," Remis shouted during the live recording.

Minutes later, Remis went to the Mayor's office to claim his phone when he was shot five times in the head. He died in the place.

