Brazil: Marielle Franco’s Murder Suspects to Trial

Former police agents Ronnie Lessa y Elcio Vieira will appear in court due to accusations related to Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes' murder.



According to defendants alibi, they were at a bar during the killing execution, but evidence locates them at the crime scene. Ronnie Lesa is accused of shooting Franco and Gomes, Vieira was driving the car used to close the road and trap Marielle's transportation.

The former police agents are linked to current Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Ronnie Lessa resided in Barra da Tijuca, Bolsonaro's prior neighborhood. The crime suspect was decorated in 1998 by the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities revealed that Lessa contacted Bolsonaro requested to meet Bolsonaro hours before the crime. The current Brazilian Chief of State is also linked to Adriano Magalhães da Nóbrega, the alleged head of the criminal organization that killed the Councilwoman.

Henrique Telles, Élcio de Queiroz defense lawyer, declared that the legal team would appeal. "My group of lawyers and I are analyzing and examining [the sentence]. Our contradiction is with the allegations. There is no evidence against my client", Elcio said.

Marielle Franco was an activist for minorities' rights and advocated for the black, gay, and outcast communities. Her legacy remains, and her figure is a symbol of social movements.