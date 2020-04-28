Brazilian Court Orders Investigation Against Bolsonaro

Sergio Moro accused Jair Bolsonaro of interfering in police investigations during his presidency.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) on Monday ordered an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro, due to accusations by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

Moro, who resigned from his post at the Ministry of Justice last Friday, accused Bolsonaro of interfering in police investigations.

In response to these accusations, the STF established on Monday that the Federal Police must interrogate the former minister within 60 days.

Brazilian Federal Supreme Court Judge Celso de Mello also requested that the conclusions of the investigation are delivered to the Attorney General's Office.

Brazilian Supreme Court authorized an investigation on whether President Jair Bolsonaro sought to interfere with the Federal Police and gain access to confidential materials- as his former Justice Minister Sergio Moro accused https://t.co/mnUH8slQwH — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) April 28, 2020

From the Prosecutor's Office it will be possible to move forward with a request for a political trial against the president or an indictment for false testimony against Moro.

If the Supreme Court confirms Moro's accusations, it will be up to Congress to initiate impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, which could lead to his dismissal from office.

This Monday, the Workers' Party presented the STF with a criminal action against Bolsonaro and Moros on suspicion of prevarication, concussion and corruption.

These crimes were exposed after the war of accusations that took place between the two Brazilian officials last Friday.